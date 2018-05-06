Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets New Screenshots, Including One of John Marston

Red Dead Redemption 2 week is officially over, but before it rides off into the horizon, developer Rockstar Games has provided 10 new screenshots of the game showing off a ton of new content, including its large cast of characters and beautifully realized world.

The new screenshots specifically feature the game’s main cast of characters, lots of western gunfights and explosions, rainy night scenes of tavern life, horseback riding, cold-blooded murder, campfire gatherings, deer hunting, and even the previous’ games main protagonist, John Marston (who is returning for the prequel-sequel in a less prominent role) dual wielding and firing off two classic revolvers.

You can see all 10 screenshots for yourself, below. Warning, they will make you yearn for the game even more than you already are.

In case you were living under a rock on Mars in an alternate universe this week, and thus missed all of the Red Dead Redemption 2 news, here’s a quick catch-up:

Red Dead Redemption 2 is poised to release for Xbox One and PS4 on October 26, 2018. As you wait for roughly six months, you may want to satiate your Red Dead needs by playing Red Dead Redemption again, especially if you’re on Xbox One X, where it recently got a technical overhaul. Or you can just keep re-watching trailers and staring at screenshots in anticipation-pain, your choice.

Below, you can read more on Red Dead Redemption 2:

America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.