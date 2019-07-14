Red Dead Redemption 2’s Soundtrack Is Now Available to Stream

Good news, fans of Western music and also video games that are basically Westerns! The original soundtrack for Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available to stream online through the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. For those folks that have wanted to get their cowboy on while out and about, but somehow aren’t, say, Lil Nas X fans, now’s your chance to do so with songs from the likes of Daniel Lanois and D’Angelo.

Now, keep in mind that while the video game’s been out a bit, one might argue that the original soundtrack contains spoilers. Nothing so direct as, “X happens at Y point in the game because of Z song,” but it’s worth considering before playing the soundtrack if you’ve somehow avoided all spoilers up until this point.

You can stream Red Dead Redemption 2‘s original soundtrack on Spotify and Apple Music. Here’s the full track list of what’s available on streaming platforms under the album’s official name, The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2 (Original Soundtrack):

“Unshaken” by D’Angelo “Moonlight” by Daniel Lanois, Daryl Johnson, Joseph Maize, Darryl Hatcher & Rhiannon Giddens “That’s The Way It Is” by Daniel Lanois “Mountain Finale” by Daniel Lanois “Crash of Worlds” by Rocco DeLuca “Cruel World” by Willie Nelson “Red” by Daniel Lanois “Mountain Hymn” by Rhiannon Giddens “Mountain Banjo” by Rhiannon Giddens “Table Top” by Daniel Lanois “Love Come Back” by Daniel Lanois “Oh My Lovely” by Daniel Lanois “Cruel World” by Josh Homme

Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There is, however, some evidence that points to an upcoming PC port of the 2018 video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

