‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Special Editions On Sale For Xbox One

It appears that the Xbox Live Black Friday sale is underway, with a number of big markdowns on hit titles, including AAA releases and indie favorites alike. But one title that’s already on sale — to our surprise, no doubt — is Red Dead Redemption II. Yep, you can grab either the Special Edition or Ultimate Edition of the game right now for a few bucks off.

Mind you, the standard edition of the game will still run you $59.99. However, if you opt for one of the other editions, you’ll save some moolah and get some sweet in-game bonuses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For instance, with the Special Edition, which goes for $71.99, you’ll get the game plus exclusive content for Story Mode including a Bank Robbery Mission & Gang Hideout, Dappled Black Thoroughbred, Talisman & Medallion Gameplay Bonuses, Gameplay Boosts, Cash Bonuses & Discounts, and the Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger Outfit, plus free access to Additional Weapons.

As for the Ultimate Edition, which is $89.99, you’ll get all the above content along with online goodies including Bonus Outfits for your online Character, Rank Bonuses, Black Chestnut Thoroughbred and free access to the Survivor Camp Theme. Plus get free access to Additional Weapons in online.

That’s not too shabby at all, considering it’s one of the best games of the year. In my review, which I posted around its release last month, I noted, “Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much. Ride high in the saddle, Rockstar. Once again, you’ve earned it.”

And considering the heaping amount of content that it comes with before the arrival of the Red Dead Online beta that drops later this month, it’s got tremendous value. So if you’re down to pay a few extra bucks to get the most content out of it, Red Dead Redemption II is worth your time.

We’re not sure how long the Black Friday sale is taking place, so grab these deals while you can!

Red Dead Redemption II is also available for PlayStation 4.