‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Weapons Revealed, Plus Dead-Eye Sneak Peek

The countdown continues as we get closer and closer to the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. The Wild, Wild West beckons and as we dive back into the gangs of 1899, Rockstar has given us a closer look at the many, many weapons players will have in their arsenal.

There are over 50 unique weapons available for players to utilize within this open-world as they take on the Western landscapes as Arthur. There’s a weapon for every kind of shooter, with every kind of range, ammo, type, and accuracy rating you can think of during this time period.

With customizable options also available, here’s a breakdown of what kind of weaponry Red Dead fans can look forward to.

Cattleman Revolver

The Cattleman Revolver is definitely for the “Military Man” type player, a trust side-arm and familiar to those acquainted with this franchise. With its elongated barrel and sturdy grip, you can’t go wrong going Cattleman.

“It is the gateway to the riches of the frontier,” reads the above listing. “Whether cattleman, lawman, trapper or inspiring tailor, there is no better revolver to have at your side when heading west into the land of milk and honey.”

Volcanic Pistol

Dubbed “the most explosive pistol ever produced,” the Volcanic Pistol definitely intends to live up to its namesake but for those that opt into this firearm of choice, be wary of ammo.

Ammo for this particular weapon is tricky, according to the above image. “All shrewd and smart governments have begun to sue finely manufactured full metal patched bullets in war, the benefit being that they will not shatter or tear the bones of a man when he is hit.”

Springfield Rifle

A slower rate, but a much bigger punch, the Lancaster Springfield is perfect for hunting both animal and man. Rockstar added, “When faced with just one or two enemies, you might want to go for a Springfield Rifle which has a slower fire rate but delivers much higher damage.”

This weapon isn’t a go-to, but it’s decent for its purpose.

Sawed-Off Shotgun

When compared to the Revolver, this is what the studio had to saw about opting for a Sawed-Off Shotgun: “The high fire rate of a Double-Action Revolver lends itself well to shooting on the move from horseback. If you’re carrying something in one hand, like a lantern or small animal, consider using a Sawed-Off Shotgun which packs a much bigger punch at close range than other one-handed weapons.”

Besides – as the listing says – it’s a “young man’s first gun!”

Lichfield Repeater and the Dead Eye

Going for the rifle is never a bad idea, it “is perfect for hunting small game because it’s far less likely to damage the quality of the skin and meat than a firearm with a bigger shell size.”

But let’s not forget about the Dead Eye. “The new Dead Eye system gradually expands and becomes more sophisticated over the course of the game, from automatically selecting targets in your crosshairs, to allowing you to manually place shots on multiple targets, to being able to shoot at will in slow motion, and ultimately to pinpointing the weak spots on your enemies for even deadlier accuracy. The system grows with you and your experience and can often provide the critical edge in a life or death situation.”

You can see it for yourself in the screenshot below:

You can see it for yourself in the screenshot below: