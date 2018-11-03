‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: How To Find The Best Horse In The Game

In Red Dead Redemption 2, your greatest ally is your horse. Whether it’s crossing the map quickly, needing to escape some lawmen because you “disturbed the peace,” or just needing some company on a multi-day hunt to get some perfect pelts, you’re going to spend a lot of time with your horse in the open-world western.

Further, Rockstar Games emphasizes bonding with your horse through keeping it clean and being kind to it. The better your connection with the horse, the more perks you unlock and the better it performs for you.

So, that said, you might as well get the best. And the best horse in the game is the Arabian.

As you may know, there are three different Arabian horses in the game: white, black, and rose. The latter two are only available later in the game, and need to be purchased. However, the former, the extra rare white one, can be found in the wild and tamed.

What you need to do is head up north to the west of Lake Isabella. Here, and here only, you will find a beautiful and pristine white Arabian wandering around.

It’s not an exact location, but it can be located pretty quickly if you hang around the above-mentioned area. Once found, you’ll want to approach the horse very slowly, pressing the calm button prompt during the process. You shouldn’t need to lasso it. But if you can’t calm it that’s an option.

Once you’ve mounted it, you’ll need to tame it like any other horse. And once that is done, she’s (it’s a female horse) all yours.

Not only is the Arabian the best horse in the game, but the White Arabian is head and shoulders above any early-game horse.

It’s available as soon as the map opens up, so if you haven’t already, be sure to put on a warm outfit and head up there. And of course, don’t forget to put your saddle on it and bring it to a stable to name it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more news and coverage on the open-world western, click here.