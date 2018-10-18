‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Will Have Two Discs

We’ve been learning a lot about Red Dead Redemption 2 ahead of its release later this month, including more about the story, the hardware, and what fans can expect on launch day. On the more technical side of revelations, a recent leak of the Japanese packaging reveals that Red Dead Redemption 2 will require two discs in order to install on the PlaySTation 4.

LEAK: Red Dead Redemption 2 will have 2 discs, according to leaked packaging.//t.co/vmimdKe5B4 pic.twitter.com/invrBDsOqY — Red Dead News • RockstarINTEL.com (@RDonlineNews) October 17, 2018

The team over at RDonlineNews also added:

LEAK: Here is the English version of the top left (HD).//t.co/UvWkpDAQTX pic.twitter.com/LtGDjhpsIo — Red Dead News • RockstarINTEL.com (@RDonlineNews) October 17, 2018

With all of the different leaks and rumors over the past several months of whopping download sizes ranging from 80GB all the way up to 150GB, we already knew this was going to be a massive game so two discs isn’t that unexpected. It’s nothing new either – especially when looking at previous Rockstar Games titles on the last generation.

Still, the story of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang must be told and there is no doubt that this is one of the most anticipated games of the year! One disc, two discs, five discs – who cares? If this game provides the story we all want it to, an additional disc is a small price to pay.

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”