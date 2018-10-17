‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Pre-Orders On Xbox Have Begun Being Charged

Though we still have more than a week to go for Red Dead Redemption 2’s highly anticipated release, users that pre-ordered the Rockstar game are reporting that they are full being charged now so make sure you have that full amount at the ready.

NEWS: Xbox are now charging users who pre-ordered Red Dead Redemption 2, make sure you have your money ready. pic.twitter.com/TeQjRocguT — Red Dead News • RockstarINTEL.com (@RDonlineNews) October 17, 2018

Many have already full paid for the game so it doesn’t affect much but of course people are panicking about double charges. If you see anything out of the ordinary on your method of payment, you can contact the Xbox Support account right here.

As for the game itself, we’ve got 9 days to go before we step into the boots of Arthur Morgan and his adventures with the Van der Linde gang across the Wild West.

Leading up to the title we’ve been learning a lot more about the upcoming experience from disc count, to how your horse’s balls change, so if you want to learn even more about the newest title from Rockstar, we won’t blame you. Check out our full Game Hub here for more on the open-world adventure coming October 26th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. For more information on the title itself, here’s an official story synopsis, courtesy of Rockstar:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”

Are you excited for the upcoming adventure? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!