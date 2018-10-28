‘Red Dead Redemption 2’s Second Disc Apparently Causing Issues

Apparently, for some Xbox One players, Red Dead Redemption 2’s second disc is causing issues.

Not only do players have to survive long installation times, but now some Xbox One players are reporting that the game’s second disc won’t work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to these players, putting in the second CD of the game sometimes does nothing. Other times, it asks for the the first disc, and then does the same.

Luckily, there’s a solution, or should I say solutions, as different players have found different ways to fix the problem.

One solution that has worked for some is simply unplugging the console and then plugging it back in. Turning it off and then back on, doesn’t seem to be working though, so you’re going to have to get back behind your TV and mess with those dusty wires.

It’s worth noting that this attempt may actually require a few tries before it works, as some users have pointed out.

Another user reports that when this happens to click on the tile for the game, then press “A,” and then press “try installing again.” Doing this will fix it and resume installation.

If neither of these two things work, make sure your system isn’t vertical. If it is, eject the disc and put it horizontally, and then select “Reinstall Game Again.”

If none of this works, then check out the rest of the solutions some users have found by clicking here. Of course, you can always contact Xbox support as well, though they are likely to repeat the similar troubleshooting methods of above.

It’s worth noting that this problem seems to be only occurring for a minority of players, with a majority of Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One players not running into anything like this.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment, there’s no word of a PC or Nintendo Switch port. However, while the latter seems very, very unlikely, the former is almost certainly coming, in fact, it’s been leaked multiple times already.

For more news and coverage on the highly-rated open-world western, click here.

Thanks, AltChar.