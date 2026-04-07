New Game of Thrones Strategy Game That Lets You Hatch & Train Dragons Announced

Though it’s been nearly 7 years since the last episode of Game of Thrones aired, the franchise remains popular. That’s partly due to recent spin-off series like House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which expand the world and give fans a reason to stay engaged. But despite the TV universe’s continued success, Game of Thrones has yet to really give us a truly solid video game adaptation. Today, Warner Bros. revealed a new attempt that just might be the game fans have been asking for.

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On April 7th, Warner Bros. announced Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, a brand-new strategy game. Many fans have long wanted a solid strategy game based in the world of Game of Thrones, and this free-to-play release could finally deliver. It draws heavily upon the lore of House of the Dragon and will be released for iOS and Android devices. There’s no exact release date just yet, but it is expected to launch for mobile platforms sometime in 2026. Here’s what we know so far.

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Brings Dragons to the Battle for the Seven Kingdoms

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire will be a free-to-play mobile strategy game. It is based on House of the Dragon and will feature “tactical battles across Westeros.” But the real selling point here? Dragons. Players will “hatch, raise, and command dragons” in strategic battles. The game is inspired by events in House of the Dragon, but will bring players a new narrative. We will play as a Valyrian descendant given the responsibility of hatching, raising, and flying dragons.

Dragonfire will feature both familiar and new characters as we progress through the story. As dragonriders, we’ll vie for power to become the dominant power in Westeros. But it wouldn’t be playing the game of thrones without a bit of politics, as well. Players will have the opportunity to form alliances and factions with fellow players on and off the battlefield. To get a sense of what the game will look like when it arrives, you can check out the official Game of Thrones: Dragonfire announcement trailer below:

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As you can see, the game combines strategy and dragon training as we battle for the Iron Throne. Combat will offer a tile-based warfare system, focused on tactical battlefield control, leveraging your troops and your dragons. It is intended to introduce “a fresh, strategic approach to conquering the Seven Kingdoms” compared to prior Game of Thrones titles.

If this sounds like your kind of Game of Thrones game, you can pre-register on your platform of choice now. Signing up via the App Store, Google Play, or the official Game of Thrones: Dragonfire website will unlock special pre-registration rewards. It also ensures you’ll get a notification when the game launches, so you can be among the first to step onto the battlefield alongside your dragons.

At this time, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire is only set to launch for iOS and Android devices. An official PC port has not been confirmed. It will be free to download, with optional in-game purchases.

Are you excited to play a strategy game set in the world of House of the Dragon? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!