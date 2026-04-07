Square Enix Game Only $1.49 for 48 Hours

There is a Square Enix game currently only $1.49, for the next 48 hours, thanks to a new 85% discount. The Square Enix game is notably available on PlayStation platforms; however, this deal is not because this new deal comes via the PC platform Steam. And this Steam deal is only live until April 9. Until then, the Square Enix game is as cheap as it has ever been available, and considering the game in question hails from 2015, this means it is as cheap as it has ever been in 11 years.

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Between now and April 9, PC users, via Steam, can grab Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ Lara Croft Go for a bag of chips. This Tomb Raider spin-off is actually a successor to 2014’s Hitman Go, and like its predecessor, it is a puzzle game. And a good puzzle game at that, as evidenced by its 84 on Metacritic. Coupled with this strong Metacritic score, it boasts some noteworthy awards and nominations, including an award for Best Mobile/Handheld Game at The Game Awards 2015.

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92-Rating on Steam

The accolades don’t end there. Consumers enjoyed — and continue to enjoy — Lara Croft Go more than critics. While the critical consensus for the Square Enix game was strong, on Steam, its user consensus is even stronger. To this end, it has a 92% approval rating across 1,346 user reviews.

If there is one criticism that can be lodged at the Square Enix game, it is that it is not very long, taking only about three to seven hours, with the bottom of this range indicative of a mainline playthrough, and the top end indicative of a completionist playthrough. That said, the game does have decent replayability, and more importantly, at $1.49 this is a great value.

As for the game itself, it is a turn-based puzzle-adventure game that takes place in a long-forgotten world, in the ruins of an ancient civilization, where secrets and deadly challenges await Lara Croft, who is on a mission to uncover the myth of the Queen of Venom. Those who are normally drawn to Tomb Raider games for their story will find that Lara Croft Go puts more emphasis on its puzzle gameplay than cinematic storytelling. In other words, if that’s why you play Tomb Raider games, this game is unlikely to be for you.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.