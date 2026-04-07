First Pokemon Champions Freebies Confirmed (Here’s How to Get Them)

It feels like Pokemon Pokopia just came out yesterday. And yet, The Pokemon Company is gearing up to launch its next new game for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Pokemon Champions hits the Nintendo family of consoles on April 8th, with the mobile version to follow. The battle simulator will be the new standard for competitive Pokemon, and players are eager to jump in and experience what the game has to offer. But to sweeten the deal, Pokemon Champions is offering a few freebies for players who try out the newest game early.

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Pokemon Champions will be free-to-start, with optional in-game purchases. This includes a battle pass and a starter pack to help players get started in the competitive world. Whether you’re already a competitive Pokemon player or are curious about what the new game has to offer, there’s a good reason to check it out sooner rather than later. According to Pokemon site Serebii, the early download bonus for Pokemon Champions recently got even better. At least, for brand-new Pokemon players.

Players Get Free Pulls & A Free Pokemon for Downloading Pokemon Champions Early

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

During the Pokemon Day stream, Pokemon Champions revealed its first freebie. Players who download the game for Switch or Switch 2 and play between April 8th and August 31st will get a free Dragonite in the game. Given that recruiting Pokemon in Champions requires the use of in-game currency, that’s not half bad. But recently, The Pokemon Company sweetened the deal and added another freebie to the early download bonus.

Now, players who check out Pokemon Champions early will get a free Dragonite and 100 Quick Coupons. These coupons are used to speed up the time between pulls from the Pokemon Ranch. In other words, you’ll be able to recruit Pokemon in Pokemon Champions a bit more quickly without spending Victory Points (VP). For those planning to set up a new team in Champions rather than transferring them in from Pokemon HOME, this will be a nice way to speed up the process a bit.

To get these freebies, you’ll simply need to download and play Pokemon Champions during the early download period from April 8th to August 31st. The rewards will likely be delivered via an in-game messaging system.

Pokemon Champions Starter Pack Pricing Confirmed in the U.S.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

For those wanting even more of a head start, the pricing for Pokemon Champions starter packs has also finally been confirmed for the U.S. Previously, we could only guess at costs based on what had been revealed for Japan. But now, the Nintendo eShop has been updated in the U.S. with the cost for Pokemon Champions + Starter Pack. And honestly? It’s not too bad.

The Starter Pack for Pokemon Champions costs $6.99 USD. That will get players 50 additional slots in their Pokemon Storage, 30 Teammate Tickets, and 50 Training Tickets. These in-game items will help players recruit and train Pokemon in the game without spending Victory Points. The Starter Pack also includes a special “Battle! (Trainer Battle)” song, which will presumably be playable during Pokemon battles.

In all, Pokemon Champions is offering new players plenty of ways to kickstart building a team in the game. How much these items will help those who have been prepping a team to transfer from Pokemon HOME remains to be seen, but that extra storage will likely be a necessity for those who plan to engage in battles long-term.

Pokemon Champions releases for Switch and Switch 2 on April 8th. It is free-to-start, with optional in-game purchases. The game is set to release on mobile at a later date, which has not yet been confirmed.

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