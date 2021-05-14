Red Dead Redemption 3: Sadie Adler Actor Comments on Possible Return and Being the Protagonist

✖

Red Dead Redemption 3 isn't in development, at least not that we know of, but when and if a third installment is made, Alex McKenna, the wonderful talent behind Sadie Adler, is down to return and return as the protagonist. Speaking to Dan Allen Gaming, McKenna said "it would be a dream" for Sadie Adler to return in a hypothetical Red Dead Redemption 3 and be the protagonist. And given the popularity of the character, who stood out amongst a terrific cast of characters as a fan favorite, it's safe to assume Red Dead Redemption fans would be down to see this happen as well.

"I do very much love Sadie Adler. "I got to play her for five years so she holds a very specific place in my heart... and also, maybe she's the coolest character I've played to date in my career."

As you would expect, McKenna didn't divulge whether or not Rockstar Games has contacted her for Red Dead Redemption 3. And of course, if it has, she's not going to be at liberty to disclose that due to NDA. That said, it sounds like if there's a new Red Dead Redemption game in development, John Marston isn't in it, that or the development hasn't reached the point of shooting. Speaking about a possible third game, Rob Wiethoff more or less confirmed he hasn't gotten a call from Rockstar about a third installment.

"If they ask me, of course, I will," said Weithoff earlier this year. "If they don't, I'm sure it will be a really, really cool, great game, just like the other two. If it were only up to me, in a second."

Red Dead Redemption 3 is inevitable, but it's also likely years and years away at this point. According to various reports and rumors, Rockstar Games is hard at work on GTA 6, and according to these same reports and rumors, it's still years away itself.

