Red Dead Redemption Leak Points to Imminent Release on PC

It continues to look like Rockstar Games is preparing to release the original Red Dead Redemption on PC in the near future. On multiple occasions throughout 2024, Rockstar has leaked the existence of a PC port of Red Dead Redemption. Despite launching all the way back in 2010, RDR has never been available for PC, despite constant requests from fans. Now, Rockstar seems to be laying the groundwork for a new version of the open-world western that could drop at any point.

Spotted by @TezFunz2 today, Rockstar pushed out a new update for its own launcher and Grand Theft Auto V that also contained data tied to Red Dead Redemption on PC. Specifically, this data was found to point to a listing of RDR on Steam that isn't yet live but is viewable on the platform's backend. It's yet another instance of Rockstar preparing to release Red Dead on PC while having yet to officially announce the port.

While it's not surprising to continue seeing that Red Dead Redemption is making the jump to PC, the best part of this new leak is that it verifies the game will be coming to Steam. Given that Rockstar has its own native PC launcher, some fans feared that the company would look to make RDR only available on this platform. For it to have appeared on Steam is a great sign, especially for those who have the rest of their digital library already on it.

For now, we still have no idea when Red Dead Redemption will launch on PC. All of Rockstar's planning and various moves, however, indicate that it could stealth-drop the game on PC at any point in time. As such, we'll be sure to keep you updated here on ComicBook if any major news of the port does come about soon.

