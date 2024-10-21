Red Dead Redemption for PS5 Potentially Leaked

It looks like a Rockstar Games employee may have just leaked that Red Dead Redemption is coming to the PS5. Oddly enough, while Rockstar Games looks to potentially preparing a PS5 version of the first Red Dead Redemption game, it does not appear to be potentially doing the same for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The leak comes courtesy of the LinkedIn profile of Emma Anderson, a production coordinator at Rockstar Games. Within her LinkedIn profile, Anderson notes working on Red Dead Redemption for both the Nintendo Switch and PS5. As you may know, the open-world western already came to Nintendo Switch last year, 2023. So, this part is not that interesting. It hasn’t come to PS5 though, so this part is.

There may be an explanation for this though. In 2023, Rockstar Games didn’t just port Red Dead Redemption to the Nintendo Switch, but the PS4 as well. To this end, it is possible this is nothing more than a mistake. In other words, it is quite possible Anderson meant PS4 and not PS5. This would also explain why there is no mention of Xbox consoles, as there is no need for the game to be ported to modern Xbox consoles because the Xbox 360 version is already playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

Further, now that the game can be played on PS5 — something that wasn’t the case until last year — via PS4 backward compatibility, it doesn’t make a ton of sense to straight port it to PS5. Unless Rockstar Games is going to further upgrade the game to take advantage of the PS5, there wouldn’t be much sense in porting the game to the console as the PS4 version is already available on PS5.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. It seems like this is nothing more than a simple mistake from the Rockstar Games employee. However, there is no way to confirm this, and thus a PS5 version of Red Dead Redemption can not be ruled out currently. Likewise, it is also possible this is a typo for Red Dead Redemption 2, which could be Nintendo Switch and PS5 bound. This seems even more unlikely though.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on the matter in any capacity. We don’t suspect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take what speculation is here with a grain of salt.

