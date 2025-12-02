Red Dead Redemption Remaster Error Prevents Xbox Players from Free Upgrade

The new Red Dead Redemption remaster has been released, but Xbox players are having a rough time getting their free upgrade. Red Dead Redemption is one of Rockstar’s most important games, as it spawned an incredible story with compelling characters and a thrilling open-world that distinctly separated itself from the Grand Theft Auto games. It led to an even more successful prequel game that blew the first game out of the water, but because Red Dead Redemption 2 was so popular, there are a lot of people who have never even touched the first game. Thankfully, Rockstar Games has made Red Dead Redemption extremely accessible with new re-releases.

Back in 2023, Rockstar re-released Red Dead Redemption for PS4 and Nintendo Switch with a PC release following a year later. However, those two console releases were still pretty limited. Although the PS4 port could be played on PS5, it was limited to things like 1080p. A 60 FPS update did come to Red Dead Redemption later, but some fans had hoped for more, especially with the price tag Rockstar had set. Now, the game has been released natively on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2 in addition to a new mobile version playable through Netflix.

Red Dead Redemption Remaster Error Prevents Players From Getting Free Xbox Upgrade

Players are entitled to a free upgrade to Red Dead Redemption on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, or Nintendo Switch 2 so long as they have a copy of the game within the same console family (PS4 to PS5, for example). However, Xbox fans have been reporting issues that they don’t have any kind of entitlement for the game’s new remaster. Some have tried to pick apart the wording of Rockstar’s initial upgrade announcement to understand if there’s a catch here, but there’s not. This is an error and nothing more, albeit an incredibly inconvenient one.

Rockstar Games’ support page has released a statement, noting that this is an error. Those who own a digital copy of Red Dead Redemption on Xbox 360/Xbox One are entitled to a free upgrade for the remaster and Rockstar is working with Microsoft to correct this. Of course, you can buy the game if you wish, but you may not be entitled to a refund if you try that. It’s unclear how long this might take to fix, but we’d assume it would be resolved sometime this week if not much sooner than that.

We are aware of an issue where Xbox players are unable to upgrade their digital Xbox 360 version of Red Dead Redemption to the Xbox Series X|S version and are working with Microsoft to resolve it. Thank you for your patience. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) December 2, 2025

Fans who have gotten their hands on the new Red Dead Redemption remaster have been impressed by increased detail, reminiscent of the PC port from last year. The game also takes advantage of hardware-specific features, such as Nintendo Switch 2’s mouse mode, which lets you have more precision with things like aiming via the Joy-Cons. Players can also transfer their save data over, which in theory, should also automatically unlock achievements and trophies that you have earned on the previous version.

