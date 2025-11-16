How to Get Red Dead Redemption’s New Remaster for Free

Red Dead Redemption is getting a new remaster, and there are some ways to play it for free. Rockstar Games is proof that lightning can strike multiple times in one place, as the developer has repeatedly replicated extreme success outside of the Grand Theft Auto series. The second most popular franchise under the studio’s belt is Red Dead Redemption. Prior to the release of the 2010 western, there was a more niche Wild West shooter known as Red Dead Revolver, which is quite different from the Redemption titles, but it set the stage for a new era that the studio could play around in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, the two Redemption titles are widely regarded as having some of the best narratives in gaming and are prime examples of what you can do with an open-world game besides driving a car around while shooting people. Many hope that Red Dead Redemption 3 will happen one day, though the story may have to shift to a new group of characters, as this duology that already exists feels like a pretty complete saga. If you haven’t played these games or are maybe looking for a new reason to revisit them, Rockstar surprised fans with some exciting news this past week.

Red Dead Redemption Gets Free Remaster Upgrade on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2

Courtesy of Rockstar Gmes

Red Dead Redemption is getting a new remaster on December 2nd, which will bring the game natively to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and even mobile devices via Netflix. This new version will boast technical upgrades such as 60 FPS, 4K resolutions, and much more. However, not everyone will have to pay for it. If you own Red Dead Redemption on PS4, Xbox 360/Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, you will automatically be entitled to a free upgrade within the same console family (PS4 to PS5, for example). You won’t have to pay any extra fees for it, which is a great bonus for fans of the game.

However, if you’ve never owned the game and are on PlayStation 5, you’re still in luck. Red Dead Redemption will be available through the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS+ subscribers at launch. This is a huge win for PlayStation fans and will give them access to one of the best games of all-time at no extra cost. Now, all we need is that long-rumored Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster and we’ll be completely spoiled until the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI next November.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!