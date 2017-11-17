Redbox Has Several Games Available At Rock Bottom Prices

Don’t think there are enough games to pick up on sale during Black Friday? Fortunately, there’s another place where you can pick up a few key titles for rock bottom prices – Redbox.

Yep, the rental chain that makes it easy to check out games and movies at your leisure is now offering a few titles for incredibly low prices. All you need to do is order off of their website, or hit up a kiosk and see the deals that they have to offer. Doing it through the website is a little easier, as you can find more games in stock that way.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind. First, the games may have that little barcode sticker on the center of the disc, just like Redbox’s other rentals. Secondly, it doesn’t have the original case – these games come in Redbox-style cases.

If you can live with that, though, here are some of the deals you can find right now!

Knack 2 (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Agents of Mayhem (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $4.99

Everybody’s Golf (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Doom (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $4.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99

Lego Worlds (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

MLB The Show 17 (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $9.99

Micro Machines: World Series (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $4.99

Madden NFL 17 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $4.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Rocket League (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $9.99

Mass Effect Andromeda (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $9.99

For Honor (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Dishonored 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Skyrim Special Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Hitman: The Complete First Season (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Mafia III (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Ghostbusters (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $4.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants In Manhattan (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $4.99

Dark Souls III (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $4.99

These deals may not last long, so grab them while you have a chance!