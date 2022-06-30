New Redfall Trailer Released

Redfall, the upcoming four-player co-op, first-person shooter video game from Arkane Austin, Bethesda, and Xbox might have been delayed to 2023, but that hasn't stopped the promotional machine's gears from turning. Following the first real gameplay trailer at Xbox and Bethesda's showcase earlier this month, a new, more-focused trailer has been released welcoming players to its world.

The new trailer specifically highlights the vampire-infested island town of Redfall as well as the four playable characters in the video game. There's the biomedical engineering student with telekinetic abilities named Layla Ellison, the ex-military sharpshooter with a vampiric eye and spectral raven named Jacob Boyer, the combat engineer named Remi de la Rosa with her own robot, and the cryptid-obsessed inventor named Devinder Crousley. You can check out the new Redfall trailer for yourself embedded below:

As noted above, Redfall had previously had a Summer 2022 release window prior to it and Starfield both getting delayed into 2023. "We've made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023," the announcement from Betheda about the delay of both titles back in May 2022 reads in part. "The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them."

"The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world," the official description of Redfall from Arkane Austin, Bethesda, and Xbox reads. "Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the vampires' appearance. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry."

As noted above, Redfall is set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2023. It will also, as all of Xbox's first-party games do, come to Xbox Game Pass. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game from Arkane Austin right here.

What do you think of the recent reveals from Redfall? Are you looking to pick it up when it releases next year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!