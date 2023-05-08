Redfall Reaches an All-Time Low Point for Bethesda

Arkane Studios' new co-op shooter Redfall has reached an all-time low point for publisher Bethesda. When reviews for Redfall first went live last week, they painted a grim picture for the new Xbox first-party exclusive. And while some fans held out hope that their own feelings on the game would be different, it seems like Redfall has largely been met with disappointment across all avenues. So much so, in fact, that it has now become one of the worst-rated games in the history of Bethesda.

When taking a look at the user reviews for Redfall on Steam, Arkane's new shooter is now the lowest-reviewed title that Bethesda has ever released on the PC platform. Currently, Redfall has been met with "Mostly Negative" reviews from players on Steam and is beneath Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and DOOM VFR as Bethesda's worst-rated games on Steam based on User Reviews. It also has the distinction of being the only standalone game from Bethesda that has ever been released via Steam with the "Mostly Negative" signifier. By all accounts, Redfall has greatly failed to meet expectations.

Perhaps the most damning thing about these low reviews for Redfall on Steam is that User Reviews on the platform can only come from those who have actually played the game. Unlike other review platforms like Metacritic, Steam requires players to have actually played a title in some capacity before they can leave their own impressions. To know this and still see that Redfall has been met with a poor response across the board doesn't inspire much hope.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Arkane and Bethesda can end up turning around the current narrative tied to Redfall. We've seen plenty of games in recent years launch in rough states (Battlefield 2042, Final Fantasy XIV, Star Wars Battlefront II) only to turn things around later on. Although Redfall clearly has a tall task in front of it to pull off this reversal, perhaps the game will end up becoming a cult classic as the years pass by.

