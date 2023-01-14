Redfall Release Date Reportedly Leaked

Bethesda's new Redfall game is supposedly coming out on May 2nd, the most recent round of leaks about the game claims. This latest leak is a narrowed-down prediction based on previous rumors that circulated online and said previously that the game would be out at some point in Spring 2023 and, more specifically, in May. Neither Xbox nor Bethesda have said anything official about the release date, of course, but we'll expect to hear more about plans for the game's release soon thanks to the joint event between the two companies that's not far away.

Twitter user eXtas1stv who shared info previously about the name of Hideo Kojima's game Overdose tweeted about Redfall this week and said the game was "100% confirmed" to be coming out on May 2nd. It's of course not been confirmed yet, but after Xbox insider Brad Sams tweeted about the game with the same predicted date (and later deleted the tweet), many leakers and insiders seem to be growing more confident in saying definitively that the game will come out near the start of May.

Si quedaba alguna duda, ya se puede confirmar al 100% Redfall con fecha de lanzamiento para el 2 de Mayo de 2023. pic.twitter.com/cj33h8IGcE — eXtas1s | #Xbox #Bethesda #ActivisionBlizzard (@eXtas1stv) January 13, 2023

There were rumors previously that the game had been delayed, but given how it didn't have a release date in the first place, we'll never know for sure if it'd actually been delayed. Neither Xbox nor Bethesda have really been talking about the game much at all lately, but that'll change soon at the first Developer_Direct the two host.

That event was announced not long ago and is scheduled to take place towards the end of the month with only a couple of games set to take part in it, but Redfall is one of them. A preview of the event gave an idea of what to expect, and while it's not explicitly mentioned here, many assume we'll have to get a Redfall release date then.

"The minds behind Dishonored and Prey, Arkane Austin, will showcase several minutes of gameplay from their upcoming FPS," a preview of the event said. "The Developer_Direct will reveal single and multiplayer gameplay, showing more of how you and your friends will take down bloodthirsty Vampires on the picturesque island of Redfall, Massachusetts. Fans can expect to learn more about combat, customization, bosses, the open world, and more."

Redfall is one of two big Xbox games on people's minds as of late, the second being Starfield. That game won't be present at this month's event and will instead get its own dedicated showcase at a later date.