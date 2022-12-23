Redfall Rumored to Be Delayed Again

Redfall, the Xbox and PC exclusive from Bethesda's Arkane Studios Austin, has been delayed once more if recent rumors are to be believed. A delay like is hardly ever good news for those who've been looking forward to the game, but the good news is that the supposed delay is only a brief one that's said to have pushed back the game around six weeks. Based on that info, the game is supposedly going to be out at some point in early May 2023.

News of this rumored delay comes from Okami Games, the Twitter user who previously provided what they said was an exclusive release window for when the game was aiming to be out. That was in October, but now, Okami Games is saying that they've heard the game's been delayed internally "by about 6 weeks."

Neither Xbox nor Arkane have said anything about this, of course, given that the game doesn't actually have a public release date at this time. Many were expecting it to get a release date at The Game Awards, but given that Xbox was pretty much a no-show during the event, it still lacks a release date.

Update on Redfall's release date.



Have heard that it's been pushed back internally by about 6 weeks. Currently targeting an early May release.



— Okami Games (@Okami13_) December 23, 2022

If it is indeed delayed, it's not like anyone would know given that a release date was never actually set, but it wouldn't be the first time that this has happened. The game was delayed previously whenever Bethesda shared an announcement regarding Redfall and its other long-awaited game, Starfield, that confirmed both of these games had been delayed.

"We've made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023," the previous announcement said. "The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them."

Redfall may be getting a demo before its release based on what's been spotted online already, but that hasn't been confirmed either.

Redfall is scheduled to be out at some point in the first half of 2023 but does not yet have a confirmed release date.