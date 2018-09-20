Could ‘Redfall’ Be ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’?

Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax has officially filed the trademark for Redfall and the news of something else in the works has a lot of fans excited for what’s next.

According to the trademark filed, the code used for Redfall indicates that the game this references will most likely be a single-player experience and is in association with goods and services regarding “game software for use with computers and video game consoles.”

The trademark went through on September 10th when it was first filed and fans immediately took to the Reddit boards to speculate that this could be – or at least have something to do with – The Elder Scrolls 6. Though some theories have referenced it could be a random place unexplored in the lore, one fan had this to say:

“If this has anything to do with TES6 then what this could be it the two words REDGUARD and DAGGERFALL put together into REDFALL. The word itself does not make much sense though, I doubt they would name the next game Redfall.”

Since there is no place called Redfall on the existing map of Tamriel, one Redditor took it a step further by mentioning “It could always be a new place that hasn’t existed. Morthal didn’t exist until Skyrim if I’m not mistaken and the old city that used to be in its vicinity during arena was actually made into ruins/a dungeon.”

The entire thread was rife with theories and excitement. If you’re a fan of the Elder Scrolls series, it’s worth moseying on over to the thread to see what other like-minded fans had to say.

With Dishonored put on the shelf for the time being, it’s pretty safe to say this won’t have anything to do with that, though Bethesda‘s Pete Hines did say in the far off future it could be revisited. Wolfenstein III however is a big focus, according to Hines earlier this month, so it could have something to do with that franchise as well.

Or it could be a new IP all together, really – it’s anyone’s guess at this point. Personally, I’m leaning that this has something to do with The Elder Scrolls. What do you think? New IP or a new adventure in a familiar franchise? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

