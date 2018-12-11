Reggie Fils-Aime Opens Up About Third-Party Games and Wii U Ports On Nintendo Switch

While the Nintendo Switch may not have an abundance of third-party titles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One do, it’s got a fair share to choose from. We’ve seen hits like Fortnite, Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus make their way to the system in outstanding form; and this holiday season, we’ve got several others to choose from including Warframe, Katamari Damacy Reroll and Diablo III: Eternal Collection.

While speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime opened up about what it takes to bring third-party games to the Switch and how it can benefit the company’s own first-party lineup.

He explained, “First, let’s talk about third-party. From our perspective, we want all of the best third-party content to make it to our platform, whether that’s coming from the big publishers and developers or whether it’s the independent community.

“As an example, we’re thrilled that Celeste won (best independent game at the Game Awards) and Overcooked! 2 won (best family game) and Dead Cells won (best action game). These are all games that are on our platform and are performing exceptionally well for us. So, we want that content on our platform and we’re thrilled when Bethesda gives us the level of support that they have or Take-Two gives us the level of support that they have.”

Then Reggie touched upon how Wii U games are finding a second life on the Switch, including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which drops on January 11., “Now, when it comes to games from previous Nintendo generations — It’s a statement of fact that the Wii U was not as successful as we hoped it would be and yet that platform had fantastic content. Now that the install base of Nintendo Switch is so much larger, it gives us an opportunity to bring those great games back and share it with consumers that maybe hadn’t participated in the previous generation.”

To conclude, Fils-Aime noted, “For us, we’re clear that, in terms of Nintendo-developed games, we want to bring new experiences from our best franchises to Nintendo Switch, and that’s what you see with Smash Bros. and Pokemon. We also want to make sure that if a consumer didn’t experience a great game, like Captain Toad, that we make it available on the platform as well. For third-party, big or small, we want all that best content to come.”

He didn’t note specific third-party games we’d see in 2019, but there are a few we’re already aware of, including the just-announced Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, which debuts in June; and Square Enix’s Final Fantasy classics. (Keep in mind this is on top of Nintendo’s impressive line-up, which includes Animal Crossing and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, among others.)

We’ll see what the next year holds in just a few weeks!