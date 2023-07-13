Relic Hunters Legend from Gearbox Publishing Is Getting a New Closed Beta Soon

Relic Hunters Legend, a new looter-shooter game developed by Rogue Snail and published by Gearbox Publishing, is gearing up for another closed beta soon with a new trailer released this week announcing the details for that next playtest. It'll start on July 20th, Gearbox and Rogue Snail said this week in an announcement, and will run from then until the following Monday on July 24th on the PC platform via Steam. The game itself does not yet have a set release date but is "coming soon," Steam's listing says.

More specifically, the closed beta will start on July 20th at 7 a.m. PT with it scheduled to end at the same time on July 24th. Coinciding with the release date announcement for the beta was a new gameplay trailer mixed with some cinematics to show off more of the game's styler. That and a brief overview of the game can be found below in case this is your first time hearing about it:

"Relic Hunters Legend is an online looter-shooter Action RPG featuring fast-paced gameplay, powerful equipment and weapons, and a fun pack rowdy rebels with different skills and abilities you can finely tune to match your playstyle," an overview of the game said. "Dive into an epic adventure with the Relic Hunters to recover lost memories, stolen relics, and to 'Duck, Duck, Loot' some evil space ducks!"

To be considered for the beta, you can sign up for it here via Steam and request access to it ahead of the July 20th start date. It supports up to four different players during missions, has a co-op mode, and a singleplayer story mode, so you're able to take part whether you're with a group or flying solo.

Though it's developed by Rogue Snail and only published by Gearbox, Gearbox is about as looter-shooter a company as it can get thanks to its work on the Borderlands series, so it makes sense that the latter would be publishing the game. Gearbox Publishing has handled several games over the years including Blanc, Godfall, Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom, and more.

For those who want to try out a Relic Hunters game right now, Relic Hunters Rebels is out on mobile devices. There are also several prequel comics for Relic Hunters Legend that are free to read.