Remaster of 2012 PS3 and Xbox 360 Game Coming to Switch 2 in March

A remaster of a 2012 PS3 and Xbox 360 game is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 26. That said, Nintendo fans may have already played the remaster because it came to Nintendo Switch in 2024, alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X versions. When the Nintendo Switch 2 version drops, Nintendo fans will be able to secure a digital copy via the Nintendo eShop, as is standard, but also cop a physical copy. Details on how wide and extensive the physical release will be have not been divulged.

The game in question is Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, a remaster of 2012’s Lollipop Chainsaw from Grasshopper Manufacture. The original 2012 version is a bit of a cult-classic that earned a 70 on Metacritic. The new remaster, meanwhile, earned a similar score of 68. These aren’t the greatest scores, but like other games from Grasshopper Manufacture, Lollipop Chainsaw cultivated a hardcore, passionate fanbase, and it even managed to sell well over a million copies.

What’s New With the Nintendo Switch 2 Version

According to the publisher, Dragami Games, the new Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game “adds numerous graphical enhancements” that were not possible with the original Nintendo Switch version. What these “graphical enhancements” are, though, they do not say. More tangible than this, Dragami Games also promises “significantly improved” frame rate.

A 13-Year-Old Cult Classic

For those unfamiliar with Lolipop Chainsaw, it is noteworthy for a few reasons. Not only was it moderately popular, but it was created by well-known game designer Goichi Suda in collaboration with filmmaker James Gunn. To this end, it actually served as a direct inspiration for 2021’s The Suicide Squad. In the game, you play as a cheerleader zombie hunter fighting the zombie hordes of a California high school. And yes, it is as absurd as it sounds.

Considering the original never came to Nintendo platforms, it is unclear how much of an audience there is for a remaster on Nintendo Switch 2. However, it clearly sold appreciable on Nintendo Switch, otherwise there would be zero incentive to release the remaster on Switch 2.

