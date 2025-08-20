Rematch Gets Second Major Update With Long List of Changes

The new 1.200.201 patch for the competitive soccer game Rematch has exited beta and is available today for its players. Described by the developer as the game’s second major patch, it introduces a score of both significant changes and necessary minor fixes to improve the gameplay and network experience for its players.

While this patch is meant to address some of the more common issues, the developer Sloclap was aware of some persistent problems that still exist in the game, promising that they will be addressed in the upcoming Patch 3. According to the developers, Patch 3 would “hopefully” arrive by the end of August and will also finally introduce crossplay to the game. This would allow players to join matches with those playing on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox, regardless of whether they share the same platform.

Rematch has been releasing frequent updates since its launch in June. In addition to adding new features, the developers have also been adamant in confronting cheaters and griefers, which have unfortunately become a staple part of the experience.

Take a look at the list of the latest changes for Rematch, courtesy of Sloclap, below. Which changes were you most anticipating in this newest patch, and what still needs to be done to make the game better?

Matches / Core Gameplay Improvements

Major Changes / Updates

Tackle improvements Improved network resolution and rollback on tackles Fixed an issue where sometimes a player preparing a shot cannot be tackled

Fixed achievements unlocking (should affect Post to Post, Pro, Expert): if you already meet the requirements for one of these achievements, you will need to perform one more related action to unlock the achievement.

Goalkeeper improvements Fixed an issue where the GK catch/deflect seemed to play correctly, but was subject to rollback immediately after Fixed a similar but different issue where a goal could be validated and scored even if the goalkeeper had caught or deflected the ball, causing a rollback Fixed an issue where the goalkeeper would sometimes play the catch animation when diving close to another player Invulnerable goalkeepers can no longer be tackled when doing an action moving them outside of the keeper area

Added procedural animations so that GKs will now visibly move their arms to catch balls

Reworked Ball Touch, to prevent the ball from appearing too far away from the player in possession. Ball Touch is the visual system that animates the ball when in possession. This allows ball possession to be more clear but doesn’t impact gameplay, since in possession, the ball doesn’t have a hurtbox.

Fixed incorrect ball position during Ball control, where the ball warped back and forth in a weird way during certain Ball Controls.

Reduced Shake cam intensity on ball steal success

Fixed an issue where Defense Mode deflects could be denied/ignored by the server

Fixed an issue where the Defense Mode deflect animation would cancel itself prematurely when moving

Fixed static ball not being controllable

Multiple animation improvements and fixes.

Reduced speed of walking animation

New options have been added Options can now be reset per tab Added magnus sensitivity setting

Fixed several crashes Fixed a crash that could occur after a replay Fixed a crash that could occur if the player performs a ball action in Freeplay as they join an Online Match

Fixed the lag at the end of a match

Fixed an issue where the custom match server region was different from the one selected in the options

Fixed an issue where the ball would become impossible to interact with after someone in its possession disconnects

Minor / Misc. Fixes

Fixed multiple issues in tutorials and workshops

Fixed AI not being goalkeeper in Score tutorial

Fixed the goal collision volume not taking ball radius into account correctly

Fixed ball attaching itself to shoot on kickoff

Fixed the Shots on Target stat in the Player Profile

Fixed the ball’s behaviour in the Main Menu and in Freeplay

Optimized pause menu loading time

Fixed some shop items being shown in the customization menu when they shouldn’t

Fixed some cases where players could clip through the pitch’s walls during celebrations

Fixed the Cart Wheel celebration in 3v3

Players no longer teleport after the stadium entrance cutscene

Fixed an issue where changing the audio language options would create unwanted button in the user interface

Fixed an issue where, when launching the game for the first time, the default audio language would be set to a language other than English.

Fixed an uncommon issue where players could walk in the air

The Customization menu now works correctly when the Shop is in maintenance

Player customization will now be saved properly when joining a match while making changes to it

Menus & Interface

Additions and updates

Customization – Added editable color feedback on the body part thumbnails

Customization – Now only displays owned items

Workshop – Added score objectives reminder in the HUD

UI – Added missing mipmaps on various UI textures

Store – Updated the price component design

Major Fixes

End of match – Fixed the Skip feature

Store – Fixed the item tiers backgrounds

Store – Fixed the bundles thumbnails display

Player Profile – Fixed the Exp Gauge display

Misc. Fixes

Fixed the Button Remapping display

Fixed the button prompt display in notification pop-ups

Added visual feedback to identify owned Bundles in the Store

Fixed the Social Panel sometimes getting stuck during the credits

Fixed Rich Presence sometimes not updating properly when a friend is alone in a custom match lobby

Fixed the video preview to have it loop from the start when arriving in the Store Feature tab, Bundles tab and in the Battle Pass

Fixed an issue where the game would lose focus loss in the Friends List panel

Fixed the descriptions of collaboration items

Various UI rendering quality improvements

Art / Rendering

Additions and updates

Improved the Player Card lighting in the Customization menu

Improved the Goal Celebration cutscene lighting during the match

Various Stadium & VR optimizations

Added a colour control setting for eyelashes

Improved Global GPU/Rendering performances

Improved GPU/Rendering performances for Low/Medium settings during the Prologue

Minor / Misc. Fixes

Fixed AR Reactions not playing properly from the Celebration to Replay transition, and from the Replay to the kickoff Countdown transition

Fixed the wind animation for foliage during goal bursts

Fixed displaced meshes on the main character’s hairstyle in the Prologue

Fixed Radar Bounces clearing too early when the previous ball’s owner shoots

Added missing thumbnails for some tattoos

Fixed missing animations for low resolution crowd

Fixed visual artefact where character outlines would be visible through the character’s hair

Audio

Major Changes / Updates

Various user interface sound-related issues have been fixed

Minor / Misc. Fixes

Fixed the gameflow transition sequence when going back to the Main Menu

Added the BGM title in the PS5 Menu

Fixed a bug where the sound of the ball trail was playing loudly during the kickoff animation

Fixed an issue preventing the countdown sound effect to start while playing in the Water Stadiums, Wind Stadiums and Mountains VR

Known Issues

Matches / Core Gameplay

Sometimes, aerial volley animations are cancelled mid air but the actions are correctly triggered

The invulnerability visual feedback for the goalkeeper can sometimes be missing

Ball steal priority present for standing tackle over sliding tackle

Desync can be caused upon repeatedly switching between Windowed and Fullscreen mode while shooting

Games end abruptly after 60mn with no indications for players

Sometimes, the pre-catch animation as Goalkeeper is triggered but does not connect with the ball

The ball can sometimes appear to suddenly warp/snap to another position after tackle interactions

Ball desync present upon reconnecting to a session following a deflect

Misplaced AI pathing during the “Tackle” portion of the prologue

Catching the ball during an Extra Effort transition can make the ball appear to warp/snap to another position

Player ball catch/ball control is triggered even if the ball is moved out of the control range instantly

Missing ball control functionality after recovering from a tackle without moving.

Title crashes during the Movement Tutorial if the Player waits too long during the second Oriented Control Step.

Corrupted replay camera in Spectator mode.

Players can become spectators upon multiple players getting backfilled (joining an ongoing match) into a Quick Match.

Shoot priority overrides the Defense Mode Ball Control upon receiving a pass.

Inconsistency between invulnerability circle UI and timer when tackling an ally as GK.

Menus / Interface

The player character’s color palette can be overridden with the Equipment color while previewing Special skins.

In specific situations, the ranking promotion displays incorrect information to the player.

Other