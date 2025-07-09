Rematch Cheaters and Griefers Facing “Indefinite” Bans & Other Punishments

The team behind the third-person football (soccer) simulator game Rematch is starting to take cheating, griefing, and hacking among its players more seriously. In a July 3rd blog post, the developers announced a stricter stance on player bans and the coming introduction of steps to identify cheaters more easily. For some of the more egregious offenders, this new crackdown could even result in much longer bans, sometimes even permanent ones.

The Rematch team cited a “significant” increase in reports regarding cheating and other behaviors and stressed that they were taking them “extremely seriously.” To this end, they announced set penalties for certain behaviors in the game, which can be increased based on the severity and frequency of a suspected player’s actions.

Griefing: The Rematch team defines griefing as anyone “intentionally disrupting matches by voluntarily assisting the opposing team” or scoring in their own goals. The new stated penalty for players caught griefing is a 3-day temporary ban.

Toxic Behavior: Any player who is found to have been participating in "abusive language, threats, or persistent harassment" toward other players will be subject to game bans lasting between 3 and 7 days based on the severity.

Cheating: It seems the team is adopting a zero-tolerance policy for cheaters, as anyone caught cheating, hacking, or using "any form of unauthorized software to gain unfair advantage" is set to receive an indefinite ban from the game.

Unfortunately, a player report function does not currently exist in-game; however, one is planned to be introduced in the near future. For now, players will need to join the Rematch official Discord server to submit reports against suspected players, which makes it harder to catch as many cheaters, griefers, and toxic players. When joining the server, players will need to create a ticket and have access to some basic information about the incident, including:

The ID of the offending player or their profile link. Usernames are not accepted since they can be easily changed.

The platform on which the incident occurred.

Any evidence of breaking the rules you can provide, such as video clips or screenshots.

An explanation of the incident and a description of which rules the offending player violated.

In addition to the report function in Discord, there is a Rematch moderation team that actively observes in-game behavior to issue suspensions and bans. Hopefully, this announcement and the move towards stricter punishments will serve as an additional deterrent for offenders to stop their behavior.

Griefing and cheating are consistent complaints in Rematch reviews and gaming forums.

“Does anyone else feel like they got f—-d out of their $30 they spent on this game,” wrote Reddit user IndependentOk8498. “I’ve been in 5 matches with speed hackers, one of them was toggling and trying to be smart about it. I feel worse for those who bought the upgraded editions, this game is heaven for rage cheaters. Not to mention for Xbox players, the cracked version of the game runs on official servers, so hackers can get infinite copies of the game.”

Another user, in a July 1st Reddit post, reported experiencing cheaters in 3 out of 5 ranked games and didn’t feel that the report function had been effective enough in stopping them. Cheaters have also been accused of causing desyncs and subtle hacks that make it hard to tell and therefore report them for cheating. Let’s hope that more features and fixes are on the way as Rematch gears up to release its first major patch for players.