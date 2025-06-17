Rematch Gets First Early Access Update

Upcoming soccer game Rematch doesn’t officially release until June 19th. However, gamers who opted for the Pro or Elite Edition of the game get 72 hours of early access. That means some fans are already experiencing what Rematch has to offer… and helping the developers work out a few pre-release snags. Today, Rematch got its first update since players hit the pitch for Early Access.

Early Access for Rematch started on June 16th, with players getting a chance to play the new and improved post-beta version of the game. Alongside Early Access, Rematch had a day-one update showcasing everything that’s changed since the highly popular second beta. This major update released alongside the game’s Early Access launch, so today’s hotfix is the first patch since players started giving feedback on the newest version of Rematch.

Today’s patch is a quick hotfix for Rematch, aimed at fixing a few issues reported by Early Access players. There are no major new content additions in the patch, but it does bring the game one step closer to a smooth release. Fixes include some improvements to reduce server lag, fixes for glitches with Goal Keeping, and more. Though a relatively small patch, it’s good to see Slowclap and Kepler Interactive responding quickly to player complaints in Early Access.

Rematch Patch Notes for Hotfix #0.2

For a full list of big fixes and improvements with today’s Rematch update, see the patch notes from Sloclap below:

General Netcode

Fixed an issue where the ball was sometimes controlled by the wrong player at kickoff. Edit 17/06/2025 15:41 : This issue might still happen, a new fix will be pushed with the next patch.

Fixed ball & general server clock desync after lag on client that could generate important lag, especially after a client freeze (after Alt-tabbing or changing the resolution in the settings for example).

Goal Keeper

Fixed an issue where a goal could be validated when the Goal Keeper should have saved the ball.

Mouse & Keyboard Remapping

Fixed an issue where certain actions couldn’t be rebound after they were unbound in the Controls settings.

Removed incorrect “Select custom preset for remapping” text while using gamepad.

Fixed “Ball Call” rebinding after unbinding.

Other Issues

Fixed an issue where the Terms of Service were not displayed correctly in languages other than English.

Fixed minor issues on server performance telemetry / stats.

Rematch is currently in Early Access for players with the Pro and Elite Editions. It releases on June 19th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Gamers interested in Early Access can still pre-order via their preferred platform.