Remedy Entertainment Acquires Alan Wake Publishing Rights

Remedy Entertainment, the developer responsible for the creation of Alan Wake, now holds the publishing rights for the property. The company made the announcement on Monday and said that the rights to the series which were previously owned by Microsoft have now reverted back to the developer. It is unclear at this time what he acquisition may mean for the future of the Alan Wake series, though no new game or any other project was mentioned within the announcement.

A press release shared news of the series’ rights changing hands, though the reverting of the publishing writes wasn’t actually the focus of the announcement. Remedy announced that it would be receiving 2.5 million euros in royalties from past games, and tacked onto the end of that message was a note about the Alan Wake rights.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For its first half-year period of 2019, Remedy Entertainment Plc records approximately 2.5 million euros of royalties from previously released games as one-time income,” the announcement said. “The royalties are paid to Remedy during the second half-year period of 2019. In relation to this, the publishing rights of Alan Wake games are reverted to Remedy.”

Alan Wake was released just over nine years ago in 2010 and was published by Microsoft for the Xbox 360, though Remedy published the PC version. Alan Wake’s American Nightmare served as a spin-off for the game when it released years later, though it wasn’t regarded as an official sequel for the debut game. If the best case scenario for Alan Wake fans plays out like they hope it will, this latest announcement could eventually end up leading to an actual sequel or at least another game within the series.

Remedy is also known for creating Quantum Break afterwards along with two Max Payne games before Alan Wake. The next game that the developer has planned is Control which will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on August 27th. Within the announcement about the rights to the Alan Wake property, Remedy said that it “continues to invest in developing new games” and that the success of those would impact its revenue this year, though it’s unclear what those other games might be beyond Control.

There’s also an Alan Wake TV series in the works. Remedy’s Mikael Kasurinen, the director for Control and a developer who worked on Alan Wake and other Remedy games, acknowledged in the past how much fans and the studio loved the Alan Wake property and said “I think all of us want to see a new Alan Wake game.”