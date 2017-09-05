Report: Kingdom Hearts III Could Be At E3, But Won’t Release This Year

Square Enix will probably have a full plate of games set to go at the Electronic Entertainment Expo next month, but there's only one that devoted fans will truly care about – Kingdom Hearts III. That said, there appears to be some good news surrounding that – along with slight bad news.

Several online reports – including this one from WCCFTech – indicate that a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III was supposed to debut last month, but Square Enix hesitated, and now will show the game in action at E3 during some sort of presentation, probably something at its booth.

However, you probably shouldn't expect the game later this year. Reports are indicating that the game will make its way out in 2018, and producer Tetsuya Nomura, alongside his team, are likely going to make a few cuts to the game to assure that it releases on time, as Disney is probably growing as impatient as we are with the game's release.

What kind of cuts these will be is anyone's guess – we could possibly see a couple of worlds being left out at the time of the game's release, only to be added later down the road – just to assure that the wait isn't too much longer. Then again, that may leave fans feeling slightly bummed, even though they'll still have access to their beloved sequel.

The publisher hasn't said a peep regarding the game, since its initial reveal a couple of years back, but we're due for some news on the title, so it probably wouldn't surprise us if Square Enix popped a surprise trailer introducing new levels that will be featured in the game, leading up to even more reveals during GamesCom and Tokyo Game Show. As it stands now, however, we can only take the news with a grain of salt, until we officially see it in action.

As for the rest of the company's roster, we could see anything from new Final Fantasy VII Remake gameplay to a new teaser for the next Tomb Raider game to possible new titles for the Switch, like that Secret of Mana Collection that we want so badly. We'll let you know what the company reveals.

Kingdom Hearts III will release (eventually) for PlayStation 4.