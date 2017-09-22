Report: Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Could Have A Lot Of Downloadable Content Coming

We’ve talked about Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite‘s downloadable content in the past, including reporting on a number of rumors – as well as the official lowdown from the company with what’s coming later this year. But a recent data mining with the Steam version may have revealed a much grander plan with new characters and content that we didn’t see coming.

According to a data miner by the name of X-Kira, some information was found through SteamDB, a site that shows off data from the Steam database. According to them, a huge amount of placeholder entries were found within the game, which will likely be for downloadable content.

So just how much DLC will we be getting in the game? According to the information, which you can see at this tweet, there’s a total of 45 pieces.

What exactly does this mean? Well, we already know that six characters will be joining the initial cast of 30 for the remainder of this year, and Capcom isn’t done yet, as more could be planned next year.

The possible model that Capcom could follow with Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite could be the same as Street Fighter V, in which the company introduces “seasons” of content, with at least two more planned after the initial one. It’s poured a lot of money into the Marvel vs. Capcom franchise, and it could very well announce these plans as soon as PlayStation Experience at the end of this year. (Keep in mind that it was at last year’s event that Capcom announced Infinite in the first place.)

Capcom had no comment on the potential leak, and probably won’t say anything until it has its DLC plans firmly put in place. But there’s a good chance it could introduce a number of Marvel favorites to the series eventually, including the X-Men characters that were missing from the core release. And with Infinity War and Deadpool 2 arriving next year, the possibilities are certainly endless.

We’ll let you know what the company has planned as soon as we know.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

