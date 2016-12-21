Report: New Information Points To Assassin’s Creed Origins: Gold Edition, Location

We're just a few days away from Ubisoft's E3 press conference, where the company will likely reveal its newest entry in the Assassin's Creed series, Origins. But even more information has made its way to the Internet today that confirm not only its core location, but also a potential Gold Edition that's on the way.

A Reddit user by the name of jimmyfallon_ has posted a pre-order card for the game from Target, indicating that a new Gold Edition of the game is on the way, which includes the core game, a Deluxe Pack with unlockable goodies, a Season Pass, a Steelbook Case and a special bonus mission called Secrets of the First Pyramids – which is further proof that the forthcoming game will in fact take place in Egypt. You can see the image below.

In addition, jimmyfallon_ also noted the following:

"I didn't get to look at it for long but it was art for a reservation card for a US retailer (in this case, Target). The game is called Assassin's Creed: Origins and looks very much like it's set in Egypt. The artwork had a city with a pyramid in the background. In the centre of the card is the new assassin walking towards the city. It looked like he was carrying a shield, a bow, and he had a hawk of some sort on his shoulder.

Last bit of note is the reservation is for the Gold edition of the game which had the base game, the season pass and comes in a steelbook packaging."

Assassin's Creed: Origins has been the worst kept secret from the company, with several leaks indicating that it was on the way. Ubisoft finally confirmed it, and the game is likely to get a reveal during its press conference next week, as well as a panel at the E3 Coliseum event, where it's likely to discuss it in more detail.

The Gold Edition hasn't been confirmed yet, but we'll probably know more information in just a matter of days.

Assassin's Creed: Origins will possibly ship later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.