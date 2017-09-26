Resident Evil 2’s Board Game Shattered Its KickStarter Goal Within An Hour

Earlier today, the team over at Steamforged Games launched its Kickstarter for the Resident Evil 2 board game, hoping that it would attain the money need to make the game. It had a minimum goal of $203,000, with a number of stretch goals included, such as adding a Custom Handgun card at $270,000; two RPD Zombie figures for $296,000; a Custom Magnum card for $323,000; and a Licker figure for $350,000. That's a lot of money…but the team somehow did it.

The Kickstarter campaign for the game has already reached over $320,000 in just a couple of hours of its start, meaning that the game has been funded – and there's still plenty of room for more stretch goals to be added to the game. In fact, several were added with the latest update, including four male zombies, a flamethrower card, and a zombie dog figurine. And it should get these within the next few days, with more goals to come.

And it's funny – a lot of games managed to hit big funding on Kickstarter, but this one, according to an update from the team, noted that the campaign "broke Kickstarter in the process."

It noted, "The good news now is we are in stretch goal territory, already adding EVEN MORE models to your pledge!

"Thank you so much already to all our amazing backers! We are once again humbled by your support for this super exciting project we have been honored to bring to life!

It's up to us to take out UMBRELLA…"

The program still has 27 days to go, so there's a good chance that the program will get even more funds – possible even getting to over a million dollars when it's all said and done.

You can still pledge and get your own board game, complete with an official board game, the B-Files expansion set, an exclusive Leon alternate model figure and a number of stretch goals. And it's a good game to own, especially if you're a die-hard Resident Evil fan. It won't release until September 2018, though, so you can play some games in the meantime. Might we suggest…the original Resident Evil 2?