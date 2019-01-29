‘Resident Evil 2’ Appears To Be Hiding a Chris Redfield Model

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 is already in the running to be one of the best games of 2019. And we've barely scratched the surface, as the game will be getting new DLC soon- and we may have just uncovered one of its surprises.

A site called the Resident Evil Modding Boards has discovered hidden within the files of the game a recognizable hero- Chris Redfield! He appears to be dressed in his Not a Hero garb from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, but with a few small touches to make him fit into the world of Resident Evil 2.

According to the post, the character was found in RE2's files, and he's "perfectly playable," although the post notes, "When he puts his weapons away, they will just follow him on the ground. I'm guessing this is because he doesn't have the bones to support them."

As you can see from the image above, Chris looks pretty good. But his involvement leaves a certain question for us- will he be introduced in a potential downloadable chapter for the game down the road? Or was he thrown in as a test?

The file to play as him can be found here; but we're afraid that's only for the PC version of the game. Still, he's worth a try. And who knows, maybe we'll officially see him pop up sometime later on- and with a better grasp of his weapons, no less.

One of the fans in the forums speculated that he could be "one of the Ghost Survivors that Capcom mentioned" in the new DLC, and the guns could just be a side effect until he's added into the game. Another believes that he may be the "forgotten soldier" that's mentioned as well, which would kind of weave into the storyline.

Whatever the case, we're eager to see what Chris next, especially after his role in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Here's hoping he's got just an effective trigger finger as his sister, because something tells us he's going to need it.

Resident Evil 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Resident Evil Modding Boards for the scoop!)