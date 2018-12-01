Rumor: ‘Resident Evil 2’ Demo Coming In December

Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil 2 remake may be getting a demo next month ahead of its launch in January.

Capcom has yet to announce a demo for the game, or even suggest that one could be coming, but Twitter user Anthony Robert, a self-proclaimed huge fan of the survival horror series claims that one is coming, and is coming in December.

More specifically, Robert claims that a new trailer for the game will release early in December, and then not longer after, about half-way through the month, Capcom will release a demo for the game that will allow players to get their hands on it early.

To back up his claims, Robert has supposed images of said demo here and here. However, beyond this — and these may not be valid — the Twitter user doesn’t offer up much to support his claims. The user does have a video of what appears to be the demo loading up on a PlayStation 4, but the PS4 in question is seemingly a modded one, because it has games on it that aren’t available on the system. In other words, the icon has likely been altered to have a picture of the game, it’s name, and a generic splash screen when clicked on. If this isn’t the case, why wouldn’t the leaker just show some gamplay?

It’s all a bit sketchy, but welcome to the world of video game rumors.

would you all be happy to have the demo. little videos on my developer console 😉 pic.twitter.com/xg6LU61Hs6 — Anthony_Robert (@DevelopeAnthony) November 26, 2018

Of course, this should be taken with a HUGE grain of salt. More so than most rumors. That said, there was a Resident Evil 2 demo at E3 2018, so it’s quite possible Capcom is planning on releasing it to the masses. Luckily, we should know soon whether this is legit or not, because mid-December is right around the corner.

Resident Evil 2 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release on January 25. For more news, information, and media on the upcoming remake, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the highly-anticipated title by clicking here.

