‘Resident Evil 2’ Demo Now Available On PS4, Xbox One, and PC

If you can’t wait a couple more weeks to relive one of the greatest horror classics of all-time, Resident Evil 2, don’t worry, you don’t have to: because today a free demo of the game is available on all platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC).

Unfortunately, if you were looking to really dig your teeth into the game via the demo, well, you won’t be able to. According to Capcom, the demo has been “specially tuned” to experience the newly reimagined classic, but while you can continue after dying as many times as you need, you can only play for a total of 30 minutes.

As you may know, Resident Evil 2 is roughly 5-6 hours long, or 8-9 hours long if you’re going for a completionist run. Of course, your mileage may vary depending on your playstyle and skill level.

However, the demo doesn’t offer up the opportunity to see the whole game, just a specific chunk. 30 minutes should be enough time to see the entire demo, but may not be enough time for all. That said, some have already done speedruns of the demo, and have come in under four minutes.

It’s important to note that the demo is only available until January 31, so only a couple days after the game releases. As you’d expect, you’ll need to be signed in and have an active Internet connection to play. If your application gets disconnected and goes offline during gameplay, the time counter will continue to progress once you return to the title screen.

Resident Evil 2 is poised to release on January 25 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. However, it remains possible such a port will come sometime post-launch, especially if the remake sells well (which it will).

