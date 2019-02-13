Horrifying New ‘Resident Evil 2: The Ghost Survivors’ DLC Details Revealed

To say that the remake of Resident Evil 2 was good would be a massive understatement. With high review scores across the board, the latest venture from Capcom truly set the bar for what it means to bring old favorites into this generation. That being said, the journey is far from over and for those looking forward to the new Ghost Survivor’s DLC, the studio just dropped a whole lot of new details.

Capcom’s Kellen Haney recently took to the PlayStation Blog to update fans on what’s next in Raccoon City. With the DLC going live on February 15th, Ghost Survivor’s lets players look through the events of the game through other people’s eyes.

“There’s a good chance you’ve seen or played The 4th Survivor, a tough-as-nails additional mode that follows Umbrella Security Services (U.S.S.) agent Hunk as he escapes from the depths of the city in order to complete his mission, or The Tofu Survivor, a non-canon gameplay mode which follows a particularly determined block of bean curd doing its best to avoid certain death (and maybe being sautéed with some vegetables and spices),” began Haney. “The Ghost Survivors has a similar premise – escape from Raccoon City by any means necessary – but this time, you’ll be playing as three characters that never survived that fateful night.”

So what three experiences await?

No Time to Mourn Players will take on the role of Robert Kendo, the gun shop owner. In the main game, his tale ended horrifically but now players can experience that trauma for themselves up close and personal.

Runaway Prior to the main events of the game, the mayor’s daughter Katherine had her gory fate sealed. In this case, Katherine might actually survive but players have to be very crafty because there is a special kind of foe on her tail.

Forgotten Soldier Ghost officially makes his game debut as he yet another soldier faced with impossible means of escape. Can Ghost make it through the endless hordes of zombies, especially when those enemies are equipped with special armor?



Haney added, “There’s plenty to do across these three “what if” scenarios. Alongside bragging rights for completing each scenario, you’ll also have access to fun new challenges and trophies specific to The Ghost Survivors. Completing challenges will unlock accessories to decorate your character, including a tiger mask, a cuddly raccoon that sits on your character’s head, and more! Go for the high score, the fastest time, or see how many challenges (and accessories) you can unlock.”

The new DLC will be dropping on February 15th for free. As for the game itself, Resident Evil 2 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Sound off with your thoughts on the new DLC in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.