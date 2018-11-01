‘Resident Evil 2’ Classic Costumes Being Given To Gamers For Halloween

Although we still won’t be able to use them for a few more months, we’re getting a nice Halloween gift from Capcom that’ll come in real handy once the remake of Resident Evil 2 rolls around early next year.

The publisher has announced that it’s giving out a number of classic costumes from the series to all players of the game, as a way to thank players for their “undying support” of the upcoming game. It’s been getting tremendous buzz since its reveal earlier this year and will likely give Capcom a huge boost as it heads into its 2019 gaming season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pack will feature various classic costumes for both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, which you can see in the trailer below. They should be unlocked right from the get-go, without you having to do any running around to unlock them.

Based on what we see in the trailer, these outfits include a classic red jacket for Claire, a classic R.P.D. police uniform for Leon, and a few others that are likely to be revealed over the next few weeks.

We have a treat for you! As a thanks for your undying support, we’re providing all Resident Evil 2 players with a piece of nostalgia: Leon and Claire’s classic costumes will be unlockable in-game, for free.#RE2 pic.twitter.com/szuvgxGnl6 — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 31, 2018

Fans have responded in kind with this early gift in the game, with some of the best responses highlighted below:

Do you read me Claire? We now have access to the Classic Costumes! — Ω (@RIP_Ste) October 31, 2018

MAN, why doesn’t anyone ever listen to me? 👮‍♂️ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 31, 2018

Some users, however, have noted some missing sleeves from her outfit — and even managed to fix it.

Not calling it for it to be taken away. I’m just saying it doesn’t look like the original like they’re implying :v pic.twitter.com/7GX9WbaP9q — Soulloween (@KenithTG) October 31, 2018

It’s unknown if Capcom will “fix” the outfit or not, but for now, this is a nice little blast from the past that fans of the original will certainly appreciate.

Resident Evil 2 releases on January 25, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.