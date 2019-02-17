‘Resident Evil 2’ Cosplay Video Shows Off Leon’s Hilarious Mr. X Encounter

Players have been enjoying their time with Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2, and now that it has branched out into the cosplay community, we can enjoy things such as Mr. X chasing Leon in hilarious fashion.

Moderately Okay Cosplay recently took to social media to share a TikTok video of them being followed by Mr. X at a recent convention. Dressed as Leon S. Kennedy from the popular title, the cosplayer is all of us when the horrifying mountain of a man catches us in his sights. However, much like the mod that can be seen here, DMX’s “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” is playing while he is being followed.

Come to think of it, Leon probably has had the “worst first day ever.” Nothing like getting to a new job only for a zombie outbreak to occur, which turns into fighting monsters that make players wish to just face the zombies again.

The cosplay video is a perfect example of how to make the best out of a bad situation. Just add music, and everything will be okay. If someone could inform Mr. X of this, that would be great.

Resident Evil 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”