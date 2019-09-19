Resident Evil 2 Mod Swaps Mr. X With Pennywise for Terrifying Result

When the remake of Resident Evil 2 released earlier this year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Mr. X took over the Internet. And rightfully so, he’s one of the best parts of the remake, and certainly at the center of its most terrifying moments. That said, while a Mr. X chase is nightmare-inducing content, there’s something even scarier: Mr. X, but with a Pennywise skin. That’s right, that exists, and it’s as petrifying as it sounds. More specifically, there’s a new mod that takes Mr. X, and gives the behemoth a It Chapter Two Pennywise makeover.

As you can see in the video below, the only thing more unnerving than a Mr. X chasing you through rooms and down halls is a mega Pennywise on your tail. And if that wasn’t enough, the modder also added some complimentary music so you can not only see what true horror looks like, but what it sounds like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mod in question was created by modder Marcos RC, and if — for some strange reason — you want to see more of it, you can do that by clicking right here. Personally, this has me yearning for a proper It Chapter Two game. But not a lousy movie tie-in, an actual unique and original horror game, but with Pennywise as the antagonist. It will never happen, but hey, fingers crossed.

Resident Evil 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the 2019 survival-horror game, click here.

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.