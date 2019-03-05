‘Resident Evil 2’s Mr. X Invades ‘The Umbrella Academy’ in This Fan Art

Resident Evil 2‘s Mr. X seems to be getting around as of late. While he isn’t stalking Leon or Claire in Capcom’s wonderful remake of the classic horror game, he finds himself in other places, including crossover art that places him in his own Netflix series that’s mocking The Umbrella Academy.

BossLogic is up to his usual tricks lately, and while everyone is focused on Oscar Isaac possibly playing Snake in the Metal Gear Solid movie, the digital artist has been having a bit of fun with creations regarding hot new Netflix show The Umbrella Academy, which is based on the comic book series of the same name.

Needless to say, the Academy is going to have a rough time going up against The Umbrella Corporation’s secret weapon.

Could you imagine the type of show this would be? Just think of Mr. X being sent to take care of The Umbrella Academy instead of the likes of Cha-Cha and Hazel. That’s a show I’m sure many fans would be willing to watch, especially just to see Number Five mess with Mr. X.

Of course, the chances of something like that happening are rather slim, so we’ll have to leave it to our own imaginations. In the meantime, however, The Umbrella Academy is currently streaming on Netflix, while Resident Evil 2 and the lovable Mr. X are available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

For more on the remake, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

“From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it’s an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves.”

What do you think about this? Would you like to see a show surrounding Mr. X and his antics? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

