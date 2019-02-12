‘Resident Evil 2’ Player Shares Horrifying Encounter With Mr. X And Two Lickers

Gamers are having a terrifyingly great time with Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake. From its updated visuals and gameplay to mods like the one that adds a bit of DMX to the mix, the title is certainly a hit. That said, many moments that players happen upon in Resident Evil 2 can be downright horrifying, but possibly none more so than one that involves Mr. X and two Lickers.

Taking to Reddit, user YipYapYoup shared their experience from their first playthrough, which happened to also be on Hardcore mode. After jumping through a window, protagonist Leon S. Kennedy was confronted by two Lickers in a hallway. While this may be terrifying on its own, who should come walking around the corner but Mr. X himself. Needless to say, the encounter did not go as planned.

Other Reddit users were quick to ask why the player would immediately start their Resident Evil 2 journey on Hardcore. “I love the added tension of limited saves and having to save ammo,” YipYapYoup said. “I’m about to start my fourth playthrough and have yet to touch standard/assisted.”

Well, we’re certainly glad to see that the player enjoys the rush of having two Lickers and Mr. X chasing them down, but we can’t help but wonder what it would have looked like had there been two Mr. X’s and only one Licker. Before we travel down that nightmare-fueled road, here’s more about Resident Evil 2 from our official review:

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

“From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it’s an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves.”

Resident Evil 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What are your thoughts about this horrifying encounter? Have you experienced something similar in Resident Evil 2? Sound off in the comment section below, or let’s discuss over on Twitter @anarkE7!