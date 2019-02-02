‘Resident Evil 2’ Speedrun Goes Terribly Wrong When Two Mr. X Show Up

Resident Evil 2 memes featuring Mr. X may lead you to believe if you haven’t played the game that the terrifying enemy is nothing more than a funny joke. But if you’ve played the remake of the 1998 survival-horror classic, you’ll know Mr.X is not to be laughed at it, and if you see him in game, you should run like hell, as the director of the remake suggested.

That said, while one Mr. X is bad enough, can you imagine two Mr. X chasing you around or bursting into the room every time you even touch a bookcase? Thankfully, Capcom isn’t that evil. But video game bugs sure are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent S+ hardcore difficulty speedrun by BeastGamingHD, not only was their one Mr.X trying to kill the player, but two. And of course, this brought the speedrun to a halt.

It’s unclear how this bug happened, or how common it is, but it may be the most terrifying bug in awhile. As the saying goes, the only thing worse than one Mr. X is two Mr.X.

Resident Evil 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the remake by clicking right here. For what we thought about the new Capcom release, check out our official review. Here’s a snippet of it (via Liana Ruppert):

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

“From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it’s an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves.”