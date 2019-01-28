‘Resident Evil 2’ Players Have Already Played For A Combined 1,341 years

Today, Capcom updated ResidentEvil.net with Resident Evil 2’s latest player stats, revealing some interesting tidbits in the process.

For one, despite the game only being out since Friday, players have already put in 1,341 years 248 days 13 hours and 7 minutes of playtime into the survival-horror remake. And as would expect, 37 of these years have been spent on puzzles.

Of the recorded play sessions, 1,608,978 have played as Leon, while 733,524 players have played as Claire. Players have also been choosing Leon for their first playthroughs at a rate of 79 percent.

Meanwhile, players have killed over 94 million enemies, and have walked nearly 34 million km, which is almost the distance from Earth to Venus.

Of course the handgun has been predominately the weapon of choice. Interestingly, Claire has a 13.8 kill/death ratio, which is substantially better than Leon’s ratio, which is 9.7.

The most common death? Being smashed. The rarest death? Being made into mincemeat. Meanwhile, players are chucking out herbs and sub-weapons pretty commonly, and naturally hoarding gunpowder.

You get the point. There’s a lot of cool stats, and if stats are your type of thing then make sure to check out the above-linked ResidentEvil.net for more.

It should be noted though that the stats are not exhaustive, and only include players that have opted in for Capcom’s stat tracking at the start of the game. In other words, stats like how many copies the game has sold or how many players have played it can’t be reliably dug out of the site. But, for more granular information, it’s a pretty good tool.

Resident Evil 2 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. However, Capcom hasn’t ruled one out, meaning such a port could still happen sometime in the future.

For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the survival-horror remake by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of not just the stats in the article, but of the game in general.