‘Resident Evil 2’ and ‘PUBG Mobile’ Are Teaming Up

In a random turn of events, Resident Evil 2 and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds mobile title are teaming up for a special collaboration. Though specifics aren’t known quite yet, the PUBG Mobile Twitter page tweeted some exciting things on the way:

The last day of #PMSC2018 Dubai Finals. What could be more exciting than announcing that PUBG MOBILE is teaming up with @RE_Games! Something is coming very soon. #pubgmobilexre2 pic.twitter.com/HSZVZYG6cB — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 1, 2018

Zombies infiltrating the Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner game isn’t new for the franchise, but perhaps this collaboration will bring even more than just the undead. With the official Suicide Squad skins having been available for a limited-time, maybe this means battle royale players can don that familiar look of Leon Kennedy.

What could be is all speculation at this point, the full reveal won’t be coming until a little later. One thing is for sure though, there is a lot of excitement regarding the upcoming Resident Evil 2 remake and the team behind PUBG need to step up their game a little bit.

With Fortnite now over 200 million active users and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s own take on the battle royale genre, interest in the game that first blew this genre up in popularity is continuously waning. Even with the announcement that it is finally making its way over onto the PlayStation 4, some feel it’s too little too late with so many other options out there.

It will be interesting to see what comes out of this new collaboration and how the players take to it. Hopefully if it goes well, the PUBG crew will do even more desired mashups in the future – not unlike how Fortnite did with The Avengers: Infinity War and now, Wreck-It-Ralph.

