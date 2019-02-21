‘Resident Evil 2’s’ Mr. X Crashes PUBG Mobile With New Event

X is gon’ give it to ya – now in PUBG MOBILE because a new Resident Evil 2 crossover event has just crashed the popular on-the-go battle royale game and yes – that includes the terrifying Mr. X.

The nightfall is coming, surrounded by horror and evil. Unite and fight is our only hope. We need you! #pubgmxre2 @RE_Games pic.twitter.com/dRzK4LI8X0 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 20, 2019

The announcement of the newest crossover event was made back in December but it’s now officially live with the latest patch to go through, bringing with it the horrific world we all know and love from Resident Evil 2 into the land of chicken dinners.

Zombies infiltrating the Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner game isn’t new for the franchise, but the latest collaboration is the perfect time to promote both series with the incredible success Capcom has seen regarding their amazing remake. With the official Suicide Squad skins having been available for a limited-time previously, it’s time for a new kind of Zombie experience.

The newest crossover event is a Zombie: Survive Till Dawn feature and it will have battle royale players going face to face with Mr. X, the usual zombies, and the creeptasitc Lickers. The name of the game is to survive, as the name implies, but with a unique twist perfect for those missing their time with Leon and Claire in Resident Evil 2.

With Fortnite now over 200 million active users and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s own take on the battle royale genre, interest in the game that first blew this genre up in popularity is continuously waning. Even with the announcement that it is finally making its way over onto the PlayStation 4, some feel it’s too little too late with so many other options out there.

As for the mobile game itself, PUBG MOBILE is available now on iOS and Android devices.