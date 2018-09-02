Resident Evil 2 Remake: Ada Wong’s New Look Leaked

The hype for Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 has been out of control since it revealed the project back at E3 2018. And it’s no wonder – this isn’t just another remake, it’s a remake of Resident Evil 2, one the of the most beloved games of all-time, and arguably the greatest survival horror title, ever. People love their Resident Evil 2. There’s a lot of nostalgia attached to it. And there’s a lot of people who have a definitive memory of the game, its story, and its characters imprinted in their brains.

That said, you’re probably thinking, how could Capcom mess it up? Well, by changing things. Or rather, changing too many things, which is easy to do when you’re remaking a 20-year-old game.

In addition to tweaking and changing some archaic gameplay design, Capcom has also taken the opportunity to re-imagine some of its characters with new tech. One of these characters is Ada Wong, who we, up until this point, haven’t seen beyond the reveal trailer, where she was trapped behind shadows that made her impossible to make out. However, we did know that Capcom was planning to give her a new look, we have just been waiting to see it. But now, thanks to a new leak, we know what Ada will look like in the upcoming remake.

The leak comes way of Reddit, and reveals a newish take on the character rocking a tan, 1950’s detective-esq trench coat (likely hiding her red dress), a grey scarf, and some sunglasses stolen from some beach go-er in Miami in 2006.

As always, all leaks, rumors, and reports should be taken with a grain of salt, however, this looks legit, so perhaps only reserve the smallest of grains.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is poised to release on January 25, 2019 via the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to check out our previous coverage of it by clicking here.

And as always, feel free to hit the comments section, and let us know all of your opinions and hot-takes. What do you think of Ada’s new design? I personally love it, especially the sunglasses.