Resident Evil 2 Remake Gets Gameplay-Filled Alternate Trailer

Yesterday we saw an amazing debut trailer for Resident Evil 2 Remake, getting us excited for the horror madness that will be coming our way early next year. But now there’s a second trailer that actually features more action, as we get to see some gameplay for the first time ever.

The trailer popped up over at the PlayStation Blog, along with the following description that’s sure to get you in the mood for the remake of the 1998 game:

“A bizarre incident occurred on the outskirts of an American suburb called Raccoon City. A grisly occurrence in the secluded Spencer mansion in the Arklay Mountains quickly transformed the urban metropolis into a living nightmare for both residents and visitors alike. Now, 20 years after the original release of Resident Evil 2, it’s time to return to Raccoon City. The remake of Resident Evil 2 is coming to PlayStation 4 in January 2019!

“The original 1998 PlayStation game is fondly remembered by people all over the world. Iterating on the groundbreaking survival horror ideas introduced in the original Resident Evil, the sequel brought the terrifying zombies, strange bio organic weapons (or B.O.W.s), and dangerous secrets of the Spencer Mansion to Raccoon City as a horrifying virus infected the populace, turning the vibrant metropolis into a desolate wasteland of the undead. Thanks to the power of the PlayStation, a world of horror awaited players who dared to brave the streets of the decaying city and explore the depths of the Raccoon City Police Department and beyond in a desperate bid to escape.

“Simply put, without PlayStation, there wouldn’t be Resident Evil! The original 1998 release on PlayStation went on to become one of Capcom’s best-selling games of all time, and there are a lot of memories wrapped up in what makes the game so special: Frantically navigating the streets to get to the R.P.D., a hulking monstrosity smashing through walls, a first encounter with one of the game’s horrifying ‘Licker’ enemies, or just a moment to exhale as the calming safe room music starts to play. To fans around the world, this is where their journey with Resident Evil and survival horror truly began.”

As you can see, the game features revitalized visuals utilizing Resident Evil 7‘s engine, while at the same time staying true to the spirit of the original game. It’s going to be quite remarkable.

On top of that, we’ve also put a few new screenshots into this trailer. And as you can see, there’s a lot of carnage. But Resident Evil fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

Resident Evil 2 Remake debuts on January 25, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.