Resident Evil 2 Remake Box Art Revealed

If you’re a digital junkie like me, box art means nothing. But if you buy/collect physical copies of games, then box art is everything. And despite being a digital only kinda guy, even I can appreciate a good piece of box art displayed proudly on a shelf.

That said, Capcom has revealed the box art for the upcoming Resident Evil 2 Remake, and while it looks nothing like the classic Resident Evil 2 box art, I must say, it’s pretty awesome.

As you can see, where the original Resident Evil 2 box art is more indicative of a survival-horror game, or at least embraces its horror, the Resident Evil 2 Remake box art, which is more in-line with later installments in the series (such as the box art for Resident Evil 5), screams less survival-horror and more action-driven horror. And maybe that’s part of the marketing, after all, action and guns sell. Creepy eyeballs and fingers, not as much.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release on January 25, 2019.

In other recent and related news, during San Diego Comic-Con, Capcom announced a brand-new and official Collector’s Edition for the game, revealed Claire Redfield’s redesign, and talked about bringing Leon and Raccoon City to life with modern technology. For more Resident Evil 2 Remake news, click here.

For more about the game (via Capcom), scroll below:

In Resident Evil 2, the classic action, tense exploration, and puzzle solving gameplay that defined the Resident Evil series returns. Players join rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, who are thrust together by a disastrous outbreak in Raccoon City that transformed its population into deadly zombies. Both Leon and Claire have their own separate playable campaigns, allowing players to see the story from both characters’ perspectives. The fate of these two fan favorite characters is in players hands as they work together to survive and get to the bottom of what is behind the terrifying attack on the city. Will they make it out alive?

A spine-chilling reimagining of a horror classic – Based on the original PlayStation console release in1998, the new game has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience.

A whole new perspective – New over-the-shoulder camera mode and modernized control scheme creates a more modern take on the survival horror experience and offers players a trip down memory lane with the original gameplay modes from the 1998 release.

Terrifyingly realistic visuals – Built on Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 delivers breathtakingly photorealistic visuals in 4K whilst stunning lighting creates an up-close, intense and atmospheric experience as players roam the corridors of the Raccoon City Police Department (RPD).

Face the grotesque hordes – Zombies are brought to life with a horrifyingly realistic wet gore effect as they react in real time taking instant visible damage, making every bullet count.

Iconic series defining gameplay – Engage in frenzied combat with enemies, explore dark menacing corridors, solve puzzles to access areas and collect and use items discovered around the environment in a terrifying constant fight for survival.

See favorite characters in a whole new light – Join rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy on his first day in the job and college student Claire Redfield, who is searching for her brother amidst a terrifying zombie epidemic.

Step into the rookie shoes of both heroes – Enjoy separately playable campaigns for both Leon and Claire, allowing players to see the story from both characters’ perspective.