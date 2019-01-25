‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Video Shows Off More Tyrant Gameplay and the Fan Reactions Are Hilarious

Resident Evil 2 was an iconic game that featured enemies that stuck with us long after the playthrough ended. Now that the release of the highly anticipated new remake is almost here, excited gamers are sharing what they are hyped for the most when the game full launches. According to Twitter, it looks like one enemy in particular sticks out the most: The Tyrant.

Mr. X, known as The Tyrant, was revealed to be in the remake last year with a video showcasing the enemy chasing down Claire Redfield as she desperately makes her way through various parts of the game and his strength and prowess definitely reminded us why he scared the piss out us in the original. It looks like players are ready to have that same fear heightened even further, because he’s back and bigger than ever.

I just realised that the social embargo for RE2 is up… so.. I HATE THE TYRANT/MR X. I HATE THE TYRANT/MR X. I HATE THE TYRANT/MR X. I HATE THE TYRANT/MR X. I HATE THE TYRANT/MR X. I HATE THE TYRANT/MR X. I HATE THE TYRANT/MR X. I HATE THE TYRANT/MR X. I HATE THE TYRANT/MR X. — Liv Harris (@Grifflon916) January 24, 2019

Man, RE2 was the shit back when I was a teenager and Mr. X/Tyrant was insane. Can’t wait to be clotheslined by him when I get a new job. Bring on the frustration pic.twitter.com/0ntLW2e8Yf — RiPDiedTV (@RiPDiedTV) January 24, 2019

IT’S ALMOST 3AM AND I JUST MET TYRANT IN #RE2 😅 I’M SCARED — Grayson (@ChildSinatra) January 25, 2019

I cannot stress this enough. RE2’s Tyrant is one of the most incredibly terrifying, nerve-wracking experiences in gaming. I haven’t audibly gasped in nervous terror like this over a game in a long time. //t.co/6X7WQD7Len — Hi I’m John, Umbrella Researcher. (@mistermegative) January 24, 2019

Welp. Already 3 hours deep into RE2. Mr.X Is officially the scariest fucking thing about this game lmao. Its way worst than the original RE2. This guy just continues and wont stop chasing you. Just hearing him as he stomps through the damn Police Statio makes me fucking paranoid. pic.twitter.com/kjIUt9NcRJ — Devil Artemis 🐝 🐝 (@DevilArtemisX) January 25, 2019

Resident Evil 2 officially makes its grand re-debut on January 25th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

